Huntsville hosting event to recycle Christmas trees

The event will be held at John Hunt Park on Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.(City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s that time of year again when you need to figure out what to do with your Christmas tree.

Huntsville residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their Christmas tree and other items — cardboard, electronics and batteries — on Saturday at Operation Christmas Clean Up at John Hunt park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Director of Landscape Management for the City of Huntsville, Brian Walker, said it’s important that residents can dispose of these items in the proper manner without overloading local landfills.

“The Christmas trees will be turned into mulch, which will be used to put around other trees throughout our parks,” Walker said in a statement. “Electronics have a lot of pollutants that can leach into the ground. Any time we can recycle those, it’s better than putting them in the landfill.”

Residents that decide to use this opportunity may drive up to John Hunt Park and remain in their vehicles while volunteers dispose of the items. If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved to Jan. 15 and held at the same times.

