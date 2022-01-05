Deputies searching for shooting suspects near Eva

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for two people following a shooting near Eva Wednesday evening.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot at a store in Childers Corner near Eva. Deputies are currently searching for a man and a woman believed to be on foot in the area of Lawrence Cove Road and Tom French Road. Deputies ask residents to report and suspicious activity to 256-350-4613.

Use caution in the area due to the large law enforcement presence.

