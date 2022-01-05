Deputies searching for shooting suspects near Eva
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for two people following a shooting near Eva Wednesday evening.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot at a store in Childers Corner near Eva. Deputies are currently searching for a man and a woman believed to be on foot in the area of Lawrence Cove Road and Tom French Road. Deputies ask residents to report and suspicious activity to 256-350-4613.
Use caution in the area due to the large law enforcement presence.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.