Delta adds nonstop flights from Huntsville to Indianapolis for CFP National Championship game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The winter storms that hit the mid-Atlantic this week left thousands of people with canceled or delayed flights. The shortage of airline workers hit a holiday-season high only making the issue worse.

More than 3,000 U.S. flights were canceled yesterday and another 6,000 flights were delayed.

One man says he was stuck in Atlanta for over 8 hours. Numbers dropped for cancellations today though. Data shows 400 flights were canceled in the U.S.

WAFF 48 checked with flights headed out of Huntsville International Airport and there were no signs of cancellations; only one delay was listed.

But don’t let that stop you from catching flights altogether, the countdown is on for the College Football Playoff Championship Game, which calls for booked flights and hotels.

Delta Airlines wants to help you if you are still looking to get to the game. The company added a one-time service this week with non-stop flights from Birmingham, Huntsville, and Savannah, Georgia.

The flights take you straight to Indianapolis International Airport. Those flights are set for Jan. 8 since the game is on the 10th.

Returning flights are scheduled for the next day. The Indianapolis Airport Authority anticipates more than 100,000 fans will enter the city leading up to Monday’s game.

