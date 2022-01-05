Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Crews respond to Albertville business fire

Business fire in Albertville
Business fire in Albertville(Albertville Fire and Rescue)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are working to put out a business fire in Albertville Tuesday night.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, a mechanic shop caught fire on 4812 US Highway 431 South around 6:45 p.m. Chief Ennis said there are no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates on this story.

Albertville business fire - Tracy Brooks
Albertville business fire - Tracy Brooks(WAFF)

WATCH: a WAFF 48 Viewer sent us video of the fire:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Tennessee family mourns death of 9-year-old hit by a car in the driveway
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos

Latest News

Albertville business fire
Albertville business fire
Police lights
1 injured after car accident with entrapment on Pulaski Pike
Help for seniors available across Tennessee Valley
Help for seniors available across Tennessee Valley
Union Grove Road update
Union Grove Road update