Crews respond to Albertville business fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are working to put out a business fire in Albertville Tuesday night.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, a mechanic shop caught fire on 4812 US Highway 431 South around 6:45 p.m. Chief Ennis said there are no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates on this story.

Albertville business fire - Tracy Brooks (WAFF)

WATCH: a WAFF 48 Viewer sent us video of the fire:

