Athens man charged with sexual abuse, rape against child

Anthony Rose
Anthony Rose(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man is facing a sexual abuse and rape charge in Limestone County after deputies responded to reports of a sexual offense against a child under the age of 12.

According to the LCSO, when deputies arrived at a home in the 16000 block of Blackburn Road, they learned the suspect left on foot. Anthony Coy Rose, 20, of Athens was located a short distance away walking down the road. During the investigation, probable cause was found to arrest Rose.

He was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age and first-degree rape. Rose is being held on a $100,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible.

“Crimes against children like this are especially heinous. I commend the quick response and apprehension of this alleged violent offender by Sergeant Craig, Deputies Smith and Pierce, and Investigator Ferguson,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will always aggressively investigate crimes against children and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

