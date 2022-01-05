An officer and his tricycle

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Imagine you’re dropping your child off at school when you see an officer in his usual uniform with his vest on, his badge and he’s riding a large tricycle.

That’s just an average Tuesday for Midtown Elementary School in Madison where Officer Shane Kyker is a School Resource Officer.

After seeing another officer on a school campus riding a tricycle, he thought it was the perfect way to be approachable to the young students he works with every day. It didn’t take long before the PTA got behind the idea and a tricycle was on the way to the school.

Officer Kyker says often young children will see police officers and get nervous or intimidated, but he wants to remind people that they are just like everyone else. He hopes that if he becomes more approachable on the tricycle, students will be more comfortable going to him when something serious is going on. Officer Kyker and other officers are working to build relationships and protect their neighbors.

So far, he says it has been fun riding around campus, but it’s more of a workout than he expected.

