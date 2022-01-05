ALDOT officials urge drivers to use caution on highway following snow storm

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The winter storm left thousands of people without power, caused damage to homes, and led to wrecks on several highways.

Road concerns and safety were at the top of the list for ALDOT officials during the winter storm.

As a result, ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said crews got out beforehand to treat the highways and prevent accidents from black ice.

“Going into last night, we knew there was a possibility of some black ice, but we didn’t have that much of widespread problems as we might have been anticipating with that. There were some spot treatments in Huntsville, and once you got into the Sand Mountain, there were not many issues there,” said Burkett.

HEMSI reported 15 wrecks between Monday and Tuesday morning following the winter storm with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police reported around 35 wrecks on Monday.

As we head into the week with the potential of more freezing temperatures and rain, Burkett wants to remind drivers to not speed. He said it’s a common mistake they see when black ice is on the road.

“Reduce your speed, reduce your following distance of other vehicles, and be prepared for the possibility that you’re going to hit some slick spots and be in a mindset to react calmly; if you do hit a slick spot,” said Burkett.

He also encourages drivers to review the ALDOT road closures maps to be aware of any potential road closures and try to avoid driving if you can if further storms arise.

