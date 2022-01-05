Albertville City, Fayetteville City Schools return Wednesday with masks optional

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tennessee Valley students are heading back to the classroom this week.

Many districts started the new semester Tuesday, and several others go back Wednesday. With rising COVID case numbers among children, WAFF 48 cheeked to see what school safety protocols are in place.

Fayetteville and Albertville are both starting the school year with masks being encouraged, but optional.

A fresh semester of school starting this week for thousands of children in the Tennessee Valley, and school leaders are doing everything they can to keep students learning traditionally.

“We’ve made a commitment to traditional, instructional platforms. We want our children to be able to have school as normal.”

Dr. Boyd English, superintendent for Albertville City Schools says students and staff return Wednesday with masks being optional.

He says they are ready to make changes if cases in the school become high.

“We’ll get that data and we will continue to make sure we do everything in our power to keep everyone in the Aggie family safe.”

Dr. English adds Albertville is starting the semester tomorrow with a better pool of substitutes since the board voted to raise the pay from $9 to $15 an hour.

“Because of that decision, we feel like we have a great supply or pool of quality substitutes that will be able to assist us as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

A shortage of substitutes is something many districts are concerned about. Including Cullman County Schools and Fayetteville City Schools.

“That is something that we’re watching for, a staff shortage. That is what will shut the district down faster than anything if we were to have a shortage in staff,” Bill Hopkins said.

Fayetteville City is also starting the semester with masks being encouraged, not required. Director of Schools Bill Hopkins says safety is their number one priority and they will also closely monitor the situation.

“We want you in your schools, we want to provide a quality education in a safe, comfortable atmosphere. So that’s my message, welcome back and go Tigers.

Dr. English wanted to add, he hopes all students and parents do their part to keep the school system healthy, by not sending their children to school if they are sick.

Huntsville City students go back Wednesday. They will require masks for teachers and students.

Madison County students also return, and masks will be optional for them.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.