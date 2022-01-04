Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

What’s hitting the stage with Broadway Theatre League in 2022

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Places everyone! We are taking you to the theatre to find out what shows are coming to the Rocket City this season!

Every year, thanks to the Broadway Theatre League, amazing broadway tours make a stop in Huntsville to give us all show-stopping performances, and if you’re wondering what all will be hitting the stage in 2022, you’re in luck! Wil Elrick with broadway Theatre League joins Payton Walker to talk about all that this organization does and what you can expect to see on stage soon.

We’re talking ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ ‘Cats,’ Hairspray,’ and more!

You can find the full list of shows at https://broadwaytheatreleague.org/.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Tennessee family mourns death of 9-year-old hit by a car in the driveway
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos