What’s hitting the stage with Broadway Theatre League in 2022

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Places everyone! We are taking you to the theatre to find out what shows are coming to the Rocket City this season!

Every year, thanks to the Broadway Theatre League, amazing broadway tours make a stop in Huntsville to give us all show-stopping performances, and if you’re wondering what all will be hitting the stage in 2022, you’re in luck! Wil Elrick with broadway Theatre League joins Payton Walker to talk about all that this organization does and what you can expect to see on stage soon.

We’re talking ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ ‘Cats,’ Hairspray,’ and more!

You can find the full list of shows at https://broadwaytheatreleague.org/.

