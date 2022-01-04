Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

University of Alabama, UAB to require masks at start of spring semester

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama announced Monday that when students, faculty and staff return for the spring semester, masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings will be required in the following parts of campus:

  • Academic buildings, including library and classroom buildings
  • Administrative and office buildings (except when distanced)
  • Health care facilities, including UMC and SHC
  • Campus transportation
  • Other areas as officially designated by the University

Operations resume at UA on January 4, with spring semester classes beginning on January 12.

The school made the decision to return to requiring masks because coronavirus transmission rates have increased since the end of the fall semester.

For more information from the University of Alabama, click here.

Officials with UAB also announced plans to continue masking requirements at the start of the spring semester, regardless of vaccination status.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning for accumulating snow overnight
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley

Latest News

Tickets for Guntersville Lake HydroFest 2022 go on sale April 1
HydroFest returning to lake Guntersville June 2022
School closing and delays Tuesday
School closing and delays Tuesday
I-565 westbound ramp closed due to icy road conditions
In Huntsville, police officers spent their day responding to more than 35 accidents.
Madison County winter weather damage and accident reports
Huntsville Fire and Rescue
Huntsville Fire and Rescue to host recruitment event