Tree falls on house in Huntsville during winter storm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in parts of Madison County are picking up tree debris after Sunday night’s winter storm.

Antoinette Johnson was at home on Lakeview Drive in Huntsville when the winter storm hit Sunday night.

“Around 10 p.m., we lost power, and then around 12:05 p.m., we heard this big loud thud, and we thought it was a transformer,” said Johnson.

She walked out of her house and discovered a huge tree had fallen on top of her house.

“I’m just glad we are okay; we can tough it out. I’m a retired army sergeant, so we can tough it out in the cold. We have two cats, and they have fur so they can stay warm,” said Johnson.

In the same neighborhood, the winter storm also blew trees down into the powerlines and roads.

Johnson said they were still without power until late this evening.

Huntsville utility crews said surrounding areas were also impacted.

“All of our neighboring agencies are dealing with the same issues. You’ve got the rural utilities that have miles of line, so their problems could be a lot more and more trouble to fix,” said Huntsville Utilities Director of Community Relations Joe Gehrdes.

If you are still without power you should contact Huntsville Utilities for assistance.

