Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Tree falls on house in Huntsville during winter storm

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in parts of Madison County are picking up tree debris after Sunday night’s winter storm.

Antoinette Johnson was at home on Lakeview Drive in Huntsville when the winter storm hit Sunday night.

“Around 10 p.m., we lost power, and then around 12:05 p.m., we heard this big loud thud, and we thought it was a transformer,” said Johnson.

She walked out of her house and discovered a huge tree had fallen on top of her house.

“I’m just glad we are okay; we can tough it out. I’m a retired army sergeant, so we can tough it out in the cold. We have two cats, and they have fur so they can stay warm,” said Johnson.

In the same neighborhood, the winter storm also blew trees down into the powerlines and roads.

Johnson said they were still without power until late this evening.

Huntsville utility crews said surrounding areas were also impacted.

“All of our neighboring agencies are dealing with the same issues. You’ve got the rural utilities that have miles of line, so their problems could be a lot more and more trouble to fix,” said Huntsville Utilities Director of Community Relations Joe Gehrdes.

If you are still without power you should contact Huntsville Utilities for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning for accumulating snow overnight
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley

Latest News

In Huntsville, police officers spent their day responding to more than 35 accidents.
Madison County winter weather damage and accident reports
Huntsville Fire and Rescue
Huntsville Fire and Rescue to host recruitment event
Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital Health System canceling inpatient elective surgeries
Nicholas McDaniel
Russellville man faces multiple charges after alleged Dec. 31 sexual assault