Snow continues to melt; Watching Thursday’s forecast closely

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies remain mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 30s, areas of patchy fog will be possible where there is still snow on the ground.

Cloud cover will increase for Wednesday with seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 50s. A few stray showers will be possible on Wednesday. We are watching another cold front set to move through on Thursday as it could bring us a rain/snow mix, or even some light accumulating snowfall. Right now models keep temperatures warmer during the late morning and afternoon. That would mean more cold rain than snow, but obviously a system we will be watching very closely over the next 36 hours.

Temps will drop into the middle 30s for Friday with clearing skies. The weekend will be a 50/50 split with sunshine and temps in the 50s for Saturday, rain showers will be likely for Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

