Slick spots for Tuesday AM; More seasonal temps ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Snow melt will continue through the rest of the evening which will lead to wet pavement, as temperatures fall this evening we will see area roads refreezing leading to patchy black ice for the Tuesday morning commute.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the upper teens to low 20s by daybreak Tuesday. The snow will begin melting quickly on Tuesday as our wind will shift to the south bringing up some warmer area, highs will reach the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts on Tuesday can be over 20 miles per hour. Cloud cover will increase on Wednesday with more seasonal afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s, a few isolated rain showers will be possible for the evening hours.

Cold rain is in the forecast for Thursday with temperatures staying in the 40s! The work week will end on a very cold note with Friday highs in the upper 30s under sunny skies.

