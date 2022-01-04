Deals
Madison County winter weather damage and accident reports

In Huntsville, police officers spent their day responding to more than 35 accidents.
In Huntsville, police officers spent their day responding to more than 35 accidents.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People across the Tennessee Valley experienced their first snow of 2022, on Monday.

In Huntsville, police officers spent their day responding to more than 35 accidents.

There was a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 westbound at around 9 A.M.

At the same time, Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a crash on the Parkway.

Some homes were also damaged as a result of the winter weather.

“I looked out, everything was white. Got up this morning and all of this had happened. That tree limb out back. We’ve had snow, but not where my powerlines would fall,” said New Market homeowner Patsy Hobbs.

Close by, up New Market Road, the snow and wet weather caused a big tree to collapse, making the road impassable.

It took about eight people. a couple hours, to remove the tree and re-open the road.

“It’s been unusual. that within just a short period of time we go from 70 degree weather, tornadoes, heavy raining, causing flooding. Then hen just a short time after that, we now have cold weather and we got roads covered with snow and ice, and trees coming down because of that,” said Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon.

WAFF talked with employees with the Alabama Department of Public Transportation, and they say, they’ll continue to monitor the roads. They have crews on stand by, if the roads refreeze.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

