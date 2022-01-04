Deals
Icy morning drive with more sun & warmth this afternoon

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:59 AM CST
Happy Tuesday! Budget more extra time this morning wherever you’re headed!

Dealing with more areas of patchy black ice this morning so expect some accidents and delays. Most folks are returning to normal today after the holidays so anticipate more traffic today as well. Temperatures are quite chilly this morning, with the low to mid 20s. Wind is making it feel much much colder. At times we have seen chills into the single digits! The cold will continue through the day today, but we will thaw out a bit more than what we saw Monday. Highs today will be back into the mid to upper 40s where there isn’t much snow left on the ground but will stay into the upper 30s and low 40s where there is still decent snowpack. Wind today will be breezy, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures Wednesday will be much warmer to start, waking up into the mid 30s. There could be some frost and/or fog depending on wind speed, but it will be patchy if it does develop. Clouds roll in late Wednesday ahead of our next weathermaker Thursday. This has the potential to bring more winter weather with a mix of rain and sleet to start. Depending on temperatures and the moisture in the system, we could even see more snowfall. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

