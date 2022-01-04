Huntsville Fire and Rescue looking to hire 30 people

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We need more firefighters! That’s the message from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Fire Chief Mac McFarlen.

As the cities population increases, so does the need for more first responders.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue currently have close to 400 fire fighters, and you could be the next one.

Huntsville Fire Chief Mac McFarlen says there are a lot of qualified people who can wear the uniform and drive the truck, but they don’t apply.

If you think firefighters only respond to fires, your wrong.

For starters, crews were out Monday responding to some of the crashes around the city during the winter weather.

“A lot of people who may make great candidates, great employees, they might not even know what this job is really about. It’s a lot deeper then you typically think or see, then just put out fires. We have so many other avenues that we deal with, such as tactical rescue, hazardous material response,” said Chief McFarlen.

If you are at least 18 years old, and have graduated high school or have a GED, you meet the requirements.

The man in charge of recruiting has been with the department for almost 11 years.

He says working for Huntsville Fire and Rescue is a dream job.

“I absolutely love everything about this job. The comradery with the guys, the brotherhood, the sisterhood, just being able to have a team, knowing your never alone,” said Cory Green.

If the job sounds so good, you might wonder why recruitment is down.

“We have a lot of firefighters that have been with us a number of years. It shows the maturity of our workforce, but they’re coming up on retirement. As those retire, we need to back-fill those spaces,” said Mayor Tommy Battle.

“We’re honestly competing with the good jobs that have been recruited. So we’re competing with that now,” said Chief McFarlen.

Leaders with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, say after working 25 years, you’ll be able to retire.

For more information, and to apply, visit this website https://www.joinhuntsvillefireandrescue.com/

