Huntsville Fire and Rescue to host recruitment event

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New year, new job opportunities. The city of Huntsville is in need of firefighters and you can help.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Fire Chief Mac McFarlen and Recruiter Cory Green will kick off a recruiting event tomorrow. Due to the city’s growth, 20 to 30 firefighters will be hired. 

This will be at the Fire and Rescue Station #1 on Clinton Avenue. The event is set to start at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4.

First responders, there are asking for highly motivated and community-driven people to join their team.

For more information contact: 256-427-7207.

