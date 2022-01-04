Deals
Hike known as the ‘Trailblaze Challenge’ could see record-breaking donations for Make-A-Wish Alabama

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - North Alabama is known for its rolling hills and beautiful trails as it attracts thousands of hikers to the area every year.

But have you ever hiked 26.3 miles in one day? For the past six years, people from all over the state take part in a 12-week training and fundraising program for Alabama’s Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge.

This year, they set a record-breaking goal for the annual fundraiser: $1 million. Payton Walker sits down with Make-A-Wish President and Trailblaze Challange alum, Tracy Bennett Smith to learn more about the challenge.

Think you’re up for the challenge? If you’re interested, visit alabamatrailblaze.org/ to RSVP for a free, no-commitment informational meeting. Two hike weekends will be held in Alabama in 2022: April 29 – May 1 and May 13 – May 15. The deadline to register is January 28.

