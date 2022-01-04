HydroFest returning to lake Guntersville June 2022

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendars because one of Guntersville’s largest events is making its return in summer 2022! HydroFest is a two-day event where the fastest boats will race to take home the Southern Cup title.

Guntersville Lake HydroFest is set to take place on June 25-26; tickets go on sale on April 1. This year the 60th anniversary of Roy Duby will be celebrated. He is the man who set the World Speed Record of 200.419 mph at the lake in 1942.

“Our race for 2022 will celebrate several decades of hydroplanes and the impact our water has had on the sport of boat racing,” said Philip Mosley, chairman for the 2022 Guntersville Lake HydroFest Planning Committee. “With three racing classes as well as the appearance of a few vintage craft, this event will be one of our best.”

The two-day event, which attracts thousands of fans each year, will take place in Browns Creek along Sunset Drive. Prime spectator viewing will be offered from Guntersville Recreation Center to the Guntersville Water Treatment. The event will feature the H1 Unlimiteds, static displays, food vendors and a free kid’s zone!

Miss U.S. U-36 will be making her grand appearance at the race! Miss U.S. is an original restored 1957 fully operated Unlimited Hydroplane with v12 Allison power.

If you’re looking for the ultimate tailgate experience, reservations for personal tent space are available! Premium Tent Spaces are $75 and are on the water; making the views of the races in Zone 1 astounding. Regular tent spaces are also available for $50 and are not on the water except in Zone 3. If you purchase a tent space, you must bring your own pop tent. Each space will be 15X15 ft including those regular tent spaces, which are priced at $50.

For more information on the 2022 Guntersville Lake HydroFest, or to purchase tickets, visit the Guntersville Lake HydroFest website!

