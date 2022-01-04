Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Florence man arrested on attempted murder charge

Richard Lund
Richard Lund(Florence Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was allegedly abused and kept in his home against her will.

Richard Lund was arrested on several charges after the Florence Police Department was contacted by a woman who ran from 1901 Conway Drive on Jan. 1. Police say the female had several injuries and was taken to North Alabama Medical Center. Investigators found the woman who was being kept at the residence was being physically and emotionally abused while being held without her consent.

A search warrant was obtained for Lund and executed by Florence/Lauderdale SWAT at his home on 1901 Conway Drive. He was arrested and charged on Jan. 2 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree sodomy, third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and second-degree domestic violence. Following the search, an attempted murder charge was added to his charges on Jan. 3. Lund is being held in the Lauderdale Detention Center on a $155,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Tennessee family mourns death of 9-year-old hit by a car in the driveway
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos

Latest News

As the cities population increases, so does the need for more first responders.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue looking to hire 30 people
Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Hike known as the ‘Trailblaze Challenge’ could see record-breaking donations for Make-A-Wish Alabama
Snow melting but watching Thursday closely
Officials respond to overnight house fire in Gurley
Officials respond to overnight house fire in Gurley