Florence man arrested on attempted murder charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was allegedly abused and kept in his home against her will.

Richard Lund was arrested on several charges after the Florence Police Department was contacted by a woman who ran from 1901 Conway Drive on Jan. 1. Police say the female had several injuries and was taken to North Alabama Medical Center. Investigators found the woman who was being kept at the residence was being physically and emotionally abused while being held without her consent.

A search warrant was obtained for Lund and executed by Florence/Lauderdale SWAT at his home on 1901 Conway Drive. He was arrested and charged on Jan. 2 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree sodomy, third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and second-degree domestic violence. Following the search, an attempted murder charge was added to his charges on Jan. 3. Lund is being held in the Lauderdale Detention Center on a $155,000 bond.

