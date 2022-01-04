Eli’s Block Party: The party that keeps on giving

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Everyone deserves a party, so why not an ongoing block party? Eli’s Block Party is a local non-profit that raises money for children and families fighting pediatric brain cancer.

Eli “The Eliminator” fought cancer for nearly six years before he died in 2017 at just 12-years-old. Known as a pediatric cancer pioneer, Eli’s family picked up the flag and continued to support cancer research to help others.

Eli’s Block Party started in honor of Eli and continues because of him and all the other fighters out there. Eli’s mother, Kristie Williams, joined Payton Walker to share more about Eli’s story and all they do now.

You can learn more about how you can join Eli’s Block Party at https://www.elisblockparty.org/.

