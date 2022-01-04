Deals
Decatur’s newest municipal judge officially sworn into office

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur swore in its first female municipal court judge Monday.

Takisha Gholston took her oath of office to serve Monday afternoon in the Council Chambers in front of a crowd of supporters. Gholston comes to the position with an extensive resume.

She will now handle misdemeanors, traffic offenses, city code violations, and parking tickets.

She is replacing veteran judge Billy Cook who recently retired after 25 years of service to the city of Decatur.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

