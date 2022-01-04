1 injured after car accident with entrapment on Pulaski Pike

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a car accident with entrapment on Tuesday in Toney.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, one person had to be cut out of the vehicle. The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Pulaski Pike north of Grimwood Road in Toney. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time

