1 injured after car accident with entrapment on Pulaski Pike

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a car accident with entrapment on Tuesday in Toney.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, one person had to be cut out of the vehicle. The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Pulaski Pike north of Grimwood Road in Toney. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time; stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this accident.

