I-565 westbound ramp closed due to icy road conditions

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The on-ramp to I-565 westbound from Memorial South is closed Monday night due to icy road conditions.

HEMSI has responded to 11 wrecks since 6 p.m., according to Don Webster. There has not been any life-threatening injuries reported. This number does not include what Huntsville police has responded to tonight. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on road closures.

I-565 on-ramp West Bound closed due to icy road conditions
I-565 on-ramp West Bound closed due to icy road conditions(WAFF)

Motorists are advised to use different routes at this time.

