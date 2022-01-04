I-565 westbound ramp closed due to icy road conditions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The on-ramp to I-565 westbound from Memorial South is closed Monday night due to icy road conditions.

HEMSI has responded to 11 wrecks since 6 p.m., according to Don Webster. There has not been any life-threatening injuries reported. This number does not include what Huntsville police has responded to tonight. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on road closures.

I-565 on-ramp West Bound closed due to icy road conditions (WAFF)

Motorists are advised to use different routes at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.