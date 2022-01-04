I-565 westbound ramp closed due to icy road conditions
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The on-ramp to I-565 westbound from Memorial South is closed Monday night due to icy road conditions.
HEMSI has responded to 11 wrecks since 6 p.m., according to Don Webster. There has not been any life-threatening injuries reported. This number does not include what Huntsville police has responded to tonight. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on road closures.
Motorists are advised to use different routes at this time.
