Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022

January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dynamic winter storm system brought heavy snow to many communities in the Tennessee Valley late Sunday and overnight into Monday as we continue an active stretch to start off 2022. This record breaking snowfall has blanketed communities in North Alabama & Middle Tennessee.

Snow Totals for January 3, 2022 in North Alabama & Middle Tennessee
Snow Totals for January 3, 2022 in North Alabama & Middle Tennessee(WAFF 48)

Below are some reports that have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Huntsville! You can share your reports with us on Facebook & Twitter! Make sure you have a photo of the ruler and you are measuring on a flat surface.

7.0″ – Cowan, TN

7.0″ – Moores Mill

7.0″ – Hazel Green

6.8″ – Petersburg, TN

6.5″ – Lynchburg, TN

6.0″ – Fayetteville, TN

6.0″ – Meridianville

6.0″ – Mentone

6.0″ – Monte Sano

6.0″ – Huntsville; National Weather Service Office/UAH Campus

5.7″ – Huntland, TN

5.7″ – Gurley

5.2″ – Huntsville; Bob Wallace Ave. & Crestwood Dr.

5.1″ – Harvest; Quarter Mountain

5.0″ – Huntsville; Jeff Rd. & Blake Bottom Rd.

5.0″ – Capshaw

4.8″ – Laceys Spring

4.5″ – Decherd, TN

4.5″ – Eva

4.4″ – Athens; US-72 & US-31

4.4″ – Huntsville; Jeff Rd. & Nick Davis

4.0″ – Ardmore; HWY-53 & Ready Section Rd

4.0″ – Huntsville; South Parkway & Weatherly Rd

4.0″ – Grant

4.0″ – West Limestone

4.0″ – Belleview, TN

3.8″ - Priceville

3.5″ – Falkville

3.5″ – South Vinemont

3.0″ – Arab

3.0″ – Lake Guntersville State Park

3.0″ – Madison; County Line & Huntsville Brownsferry Rd

3.0″ – Madison Hospital

3.0″ – Owens Crossroads

3.0″ – Estill Springs, TN

2.5″ – Dutton

2.5″ – Hartselle

2.3″ – Ider

2.0″ – Cherokee

2.0″ – Decatur

2.0″ – Sheffield

1.5″ – Pisgah

