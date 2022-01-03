Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Talking healthy, attainable New Year goals with Dr. Quirk

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - With the new year comes new goals. It’s one thing to set a goal, but it’s another thing to actually accomplish a goal.

With resolutions and goals can also come stress and anxiety What do I want to do? Do I have any new goals I want to focus on? Is it okay if I don’t? There are many thoughts we carry into the new year with us that can often be overwhelming.

Payton Walker sat down to have a conversation with Dr. Patrick Quirk of Longwood Psychological Center about setting healthy, attainable goals. He breaks down realistic goals and how and healthy ways to go about achieving them.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning for accumulating snow overnight
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos
School delays and closings
School delays and closings
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley
Man found dead after officers respond to shots fired call in Fort Payne