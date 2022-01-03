Talking healthy, attainable New Year goals with Dr. Quirk

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - With the new year comes new goals. It’s one thing to set a goal, but it’s another thing to actually accomplish a goal.

With resolutions and goals can also come stress and anxiety What do I want to do? Do I have any new goals I want to focus on? Is it okay if I don’t? There are many thoughts we carry into the new year with us that can often be overwhelming.

Payton Walker sat down to have a conversation with Dr. Patrick Quirk of Longwood Psychological Center about setting healthy, attainable goals. He breaks down realistic goals and how and healthy ways to go about achieving them.

