Russellville man faces multiple charges after alleged Dec. 31 sexual assault

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after officers responded to reports of a possible sexual assault in Florence.

Nicholas McDaniel faces the following charges:

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree

Sodomy 1st Degree

Sexual Abuse 1st Degree

DUI (unrelated to alleged assault)

On December 31, 2021, Florence Police Officers responded to a call at 305 Redfield Road. Officers say a small holiday party had taken place at the address. The report says a female at the party didn’t feel well and she went to lie down. She reportedly awakened to a male, identified as McDaniel, sodomizing her.

According to police, McDaniel later left the residence and was arrested for the unrelated DUI. He was located passed out in his car at a red light.

McDaniel is being held on a $75,200 bond.

