Power outages across the Tennessee Valley

Power outage
Power outage
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Power outages are hitting the Tennessee Valley after Sunday night’s winter storm. There are several widespread outages Monday morning and emergency crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

WAFF is on your side tracking the areas experiencing outages and will keep you updated.

HUNTSVILLE/MADISON

Hampton Cove area from Monte Sano Mountain south to Hays Nature Preserve and from Highway 431 Southeast to the Flint River.

New Hope from Cherry Tree Road south to the Marshall County Line and east of Highway 431 South, as well as from Cherry Tree Road south to the Marshall County Line and from Highway 431 Southeast to Jackson County Line.

New Market area from Buddy Williamson south to Hurricane Road and from New Market Road east to the Jackson County Line.

Southwest Huntsville area from Governors Drive South to Drake Avenue and from Patton Road east to Triana Boulevard.

SHOALS

Florence is experiencing power outages around Baker Drive near Wildoow Park.

Cypress Cove is experiencing outages as well as Camberwell Drive to Lingerlost Road in Killen.

