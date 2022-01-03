Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

NY AG subpoenas Trump, 2 eldest children

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Trump and his two eldest children have been subpoenaed in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing Monday.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning for accumulating snow overnight
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos
School delays and closings
School delays and closings
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley
Man found dead after officers respond to shots fired call in Fort Payne

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews amid a heavy snowstorm. Federal offices were...
RAW: Biden arrives during snowstorm at Joint Base Andrews
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
Nicholas McDaniel
Russellville man faces multiple charges after alleged Dec. 31 sexual assault