National Weather Service confirm EF-0 tornados hit Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Madison County on New Year’s Day.

The EF-0 tornado hit New Market and Triana leaving behind significant damage.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down in Hazel Green at around 6:15 p.m. last night and it ended more than 9 miles later in New Market, around 6:30 p.m. Estimated peak winds reached 85 miles per hour. WAFF 48 is told one person was injured during the storm.

The tornado in Triana started around 7:24 p.m. and ended at 7:35 p.m. Estimated peak winds reached 80 miles per hour. No one was injured in this tornado.

