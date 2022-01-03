Icy roads & cold temperatures as snow wraps up this morning

Happy first Monday of 2022! It is messy out there so give yourself extra time if you must go out!

The snow is wrapping up after falling overnight. Some impressive totals are being reported across North Alabama with reports of 3 to 6 inches coming in this morning. The warnings & advisories have expired but that doesn’t mean the impact is done. Cold temperatures continue this morning and will create some icy spots on the roadways as the temperatures fall below freezing. The combination of the heavy nature of the snow & also the wind will also create some issues on the roads with downed trees and power. Treat all stoplights without power like a four way stop. Clouds will clear through the rest of the morning leading to sunshine this afternoon, but the new snow on the ground, combined with the colder airmass which moved in yesterday, will lead to high temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s today. Wind will be from the north at 5 to 15 mph.

It will be cold again overnight tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s. Any lingering water will freeze and seepage from cracks in the road will freeze as well. This leads me to believe that we will have some icy spots again Tuesday morning. Tuesday does begin our thaw, so take advantage of playing in the snow today! Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be back into the low 50s, which is right at average. Warmer temps are back Wednesday before another round of messy weather moves in on Thursday which could include rain mixing with more snow at times. Stay tuned as we get closer and have more and clearer information. Behind that system Thursday is another blast of cold air for Friday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

