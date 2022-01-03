Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Huntsville Hospital Health System canceling inpatient elective surgeries

Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Health announced on Monday inpatient elective surgeries and procedures will be canceled for the remainder of the week in its Madison County facilities.

The cancellation of inpatient elective surgeries and procedures is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the community. According to HH, this includes non-emergent procedures that require an overnight stay in the hospital.

“Health System officials reported today that 100 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Huntsville Hospital, the Women & Children’s Hospital and Madison Hospital,” said Huntsville Hospital Health System in a statement. “An additional 89 persons with COVID are hospitalized in other System facilities in the region.”

The health system said this decision will be evaluated on a weekly basis and does not impact outpatient and emergency procedures. Full vaccination, including the booster shot, is highly recommended along with appropriate masking and social distancing. Click here to schedule a vaccination.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning for accumulating snow overnight
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos
School delays and closings
School delays and closings
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley
Man found dead after officers respond to shots fired call in Fort Payne

Latest News

Nicholas McDaniel
Russellville man faces multiple charges after alleged Dec. 31 sexual assault
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
School delays and closings
School delays and closings