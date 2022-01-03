Find out why decluttering your home can help in more ways than one

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - The new year has begun and I’m sure many of you are looking to kick things off with a nice clean slate.

Our friends from Goodwill have some amazing tips when it comes to decluttering your space with the “one-year rule.” Katie Hannah with Alabama Goodwill joins Payton Walker to talk about some of the best tips when it comes to decluttering and the many different ways it can impact your life.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.