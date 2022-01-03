Deals
Caught on camera: Alligator captured after being spotted in Louisiana man’s driveway

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An alligator was removed from the front yard of a Louisiana home after a man spotted the reptile under a car in his driveway.

Video obtained by WVUE shows a man from Slidell discovering the alligator, which was estimated to be about 8 feet long.

A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11...
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a Slidell resident’s driveway.(Kathryn Floberg)

A pest removal company came to capture the animal. Two of them distracted the alligator while a man sat on its back and taped its mouth shut.

The company took the alligator off the property and released it back into the wild.

Neither the alligator nor any people were harmed during the encounter.



