86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A man who was hospitalized after a brutal attack during a car collision last year said he forgives the person who nearly beat him to death.

“Don’t hold grudges against people, because grudges will kill you,” Ralph White told WOIO.

Investigators say Travonce Backie attacked the 86-year-old man after their cars crashed in February in Canton, Ohio.

“So, I rolled my window down to talk to him and he just starts cussing me out, opens the door and just pounds on me,” White explained.

White was still restrained inside his vehicle when he was being assaulted.

He was hospitalized and suffered multiple injuries, including facial fractures and brain bleeding.

“I had headaches so bad, I go to bed, sleep four, five, six hours during the day. It was hard on my wife, and she would be home, I would be there, but she would be alone because I would be in bed. It made it hard. Our marriage was really hard for a while,” White said.

Backie was convicted of felonious assault and other charges. He is serving 5-7 1/2 years in prison.

White didn’t attend the court hearings but said he wishes Backie well and forgives him.

“As soon as I get the OK, I want to send the guy a Bible and I want to pray for him. I want everybody to pray for him, because like I said, wrong place, right time, and in my heart, I forgive the guy,” White said.

