Winter Storm Warning for accumulating snow overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across the Tennessee Valley through 3:00 AM CST Monday.

Cold rain showers will transition over to light/moderate snow showers this evening and overnight. Snowfall will gradually start to accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces this evening, warm ground temperatures will initially limit snowfall totals. This will likely be a wet slushy snow that will eventually start to accumulate on areas roadways leading to some slippery conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible by daybreak Monday. A few locally higher amounts over three inches will be possible into Middle Tennessee and some of the higher elevations of North Central Alabama. Please use extreme caution when travelling!

Monday morning’s wind chill will be anywhere from 15-22 degrees with blustery NW winds. Clouds will rapidly clear out for Monday with afternoon highs in upper 30s to lower 40s. Another breezy day is anticipated Tuesday with temps back near average in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase for Wednesday with highs again in the low 50s.

Cold rain is likely for Thursday with temps in the 40s!

