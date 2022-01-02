Trailer home loses roof, community helps clean up the debris

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Those who were impacted by the tornado in New Market, have been busy today assessing damage and cleaning up debris. But they didn’t have to do it alone.

Multiple homes in New Market are missing shingles and siding. But, thanks to a couple of helping hands, there is a sign of relief. Shocked and in disbelief. That is the reaction from residents in the Hazel Green community.

“Oh this is the first time anything like this has ever happened. I’ve been renting property for 40 years and this is the first time anything like this has happened,” said the owner of a trailer, Rick Taylor.

Landlord, Rick Taylor, rents out his trailer home. The roof of his home was blown off of the property during the storm. Around 6:30 p.m. last night New Market was hit by an EF-0 with winds whipping at 85 miles per hour and ripping off roofs, while people huddled inside.

Autoplay Caption

WAFF 48 talked to the renter who was inside the trailer when the roof got ripped off.

The renter said he heard a couple of pops on the roof, which he says is normal when it’s windy out. Next thing he knew the roof was gone. That’s when he called his landlord.

“I could tell from the phone call he was in distress or scared when he called,” said Taylor. “He just kept saying the trailers gone, the trailers gone. He said the roofs gone”

Neighbors like Matt Smith, owner of Smith’s Lawn Care, are using what they have to step in to help and make the area safe again.

Smith says he’s been out all day and last night, lending a hand.

“We’ll be out as late as we can. I mean if there’s people in a ditch we’ll go pull them out of a ditch. If they get stuck. Whatever we can do,” said Smith.

Smith says he’s picked up a couple of volunteers on the way. Anyone wanting to assist Smith with storm damage clean-up should contact Smith at 256-698-0134 or reach out via Smith’s Lawncare’s FaceBook page.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.