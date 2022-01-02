Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

Tonight-Tomorrow
Tonight-Tomorrow(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Overcast currently and dry across the Valley but that won’t last for very long…

This morning things remain quiet with the all clear for severe weather. Temperatures are still clinging to a little warmth but will soon rapidly drop due to a front. From the 50s to the 40s by the afternoon.

COLD and RAINY are the themes for Sunday, especially as we head into the afternoon hours of your day ahead. We will even see a chance at snow showers later on this evening as temperatures drop to the 20s. BRRR!

Not much improvement on temperatures over the next few days we will see more seasonal temperature.

