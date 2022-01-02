Deals
Storm damage reported in Triana

Storm damage in Triana
Storm damage in Triana(Mayor Mary Caudle)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - Several crews are surveying reports of storm damage Saturday night in Triana.

According to Mayor Mary Caudle, 280 residents took shelter at the storm shelter on Zierdt Rd. Following the height of the storm, residents dispersed to assess damages. Mayor Caudle confirmed there are currently no injuries reported.

Trees are down across Triana at the time. There is a large tree blocking Zierdt Rd. and Fifth st. The roof of the popular Ebony Club, was blown off; no one was in the club at the time of the storm.

Storm damage reported in Triana on 9th Street
Storm damage reported in Triana on 9th Street(Mayor Mary Caudle)

Motorists are advised to travel with extreme caution. Motorists in the area are also advised not to attempt to drive around or over down trees and power lines or drive through standing water.

75 percent of Triana is currently without power, including Mayor Caudle’s home. Trees, powerlines and other debris blocking roads should be reported to the Triana or Madison County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line.

