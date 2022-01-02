Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Man found dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Fort Payne

(WCAX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders found one man dead Sunday morning in Fort Payne.

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, officers responded to reports of an altercation with shots fired in the 1000 block of Gault Ave. When officers and medics arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m., the man was found dead.

Chief Davis with FPPD said there is an investigation being conducted by the Fort Payne Detective Division, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics. Police tell WAFF 48 this incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the public.

Fort Payne Police Officers and Fort Payne Fire Medics were the responding agencies.

A person of interest is being investigated by detectives. There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday, New Year's Day, is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: timeline and impacts for New Year’s Day severe weather
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Hazel Green storm damage
Charity Lane, Nix Road close due to New Year’s Day storm damage
December 31 Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops: Bridge Street Struggles Continue
Damage in Triana following Saturday's storms
Show WAFF 48 your January 1 storm photos, videos

Latest News

Police lights
3 injured following shooting in Huntsville
As students return to class, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will...
Mask policies at North Alabama schools, universities
Damage in Triana following Saturday's storms
Show WAFF 48 your January 1 storm photos, videos
60 Second Forecast with Abigail