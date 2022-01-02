Man found dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders found one man dead Sunday morning in Fort Payne.

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, officers responded to reports of an altercation with shots fired in the 1000 block of Gault Ave. When officers and medics arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m., the man was found dead.

Chief Davis with FPPD said there is an investigation being conducted by the Fort Payne Detective Division, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics. Police tell WAFF 48 this incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the public.

Fort Payne Police Officers and Fort Payne Fire Medics were the responding agencies.

A person of interest is being investigated by detectives. There are no further details at this time.

