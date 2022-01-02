Charity Lane, Nix Road closed due to storm damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Charity Lane and Nix Road is closed due to Saturday’s storm damage.

According to Madison County deputies, the road is closed for traffic at this time. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this road closure. Crews are on the scene working to clear downed power lines.

