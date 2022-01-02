3 injured following shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning.

According to HPD, two people were found with non-life-threatening injuries and another person was found with a gunshot wound. Officers say the victim with the gunshot wound also had non-life-threatening injuries. WAFF 48 is told this incident occurred in the 4500 block of Triana Boulevard.

There are no further details at this time as this incident is under investigation. Stick with WAFFF 48 News for updates on this story.

