New Year’s Eve parties still a go in the Valley

The Camp is having a black and white party, with live music kicking off at 7p.m., and celebrations lasting into the start of the New Year.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Although New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year, health leaders urge Alabamians to keep their holiday gatherings small. But, North Alabama is still planning on holding events to celebrate 2022, including The Camp.

“Luckily we are an outdoor venue so we have that kind of on our side. There’s tons of space to social distance,” said Social Media Coordinator Amanda Welch

Welch says masks are not required at Friday’s New Year’s Eve party but are definitely encouraged.

“We’ve definitely also taken precautions into place like sanitizing and hand sanitizer placed throughout,” said Welch.

The Camp is having a black and white party, with live music kicking off at 7 p.m., and celebrations lasting into the start of the new year.

“We are definitely a unique location we have brunch going on all night, the mimosas will be flowing. We’ve been planning for months now so this is not something you’re gonna want to miss for sure,”

Welch says as for the camp’s goals for 2022, Mid-city as a whole will be expanding, and there are big things coming in the new year.

