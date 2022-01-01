Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Advertisement

Investigation underway after crews respond to Huntsville fires moments apart

Fire destroys home on Hale Drive
Fire destroys home on Hale Drive(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigating is underway after fire crews responded to two fires in Huntsville Saturday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the two fires appear to be connected due to the timing of the fires. Investigators say a shed was burned on Davidson Street and is a total loss.

The second fire occurred at a home on Hale Drive. WAFF 48 is told due to the extent of the damage on the inside, the home may be a total loss.

According to authorities, the two fires are approximately 11 minutes away. Investigators are currently looking for a suspect who is responsible for both fires.

Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday, New Year's Day, is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: timeline and impacts for New Year’s Day severe weather
Memorial Parkway
Man killed in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Huntsville
December 31 Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops: Bridge Street Struggles Continue
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

The Alabama Legislature is getting a new website where users can track legislation and view...
Alabama Legislature getting upgraded website
File Image: Alabama Statehouse
Lawmakers face decisions on $1.5 billion in relief funds
Power pole stuck on Highway 11
Car strikes utility pole causing power outage in part of DeKalb County
Setting goals for 2022
Setting goals for 2022