Investigation underway after crews respond to Huntsville fires moments apart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigating is underway after fire crews responded to two fires in Huntsville Saturday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the two fires appear to be connected due to the timing of the fires. Investigators say a shed was burned on Davidson Street and is a total loss.

The second fire occurred at a home on Hale Drive. WAFF 48 is told due to the extent of the damage on the inside, the home may be a total loss.

According to authorities, the two fires are approximately 11 minutes away. Investigators are currently looking for a suspect who is responsible for both fires.

