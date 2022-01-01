Free grocery community shuttle to start in West Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting January 1, residents in West Florence will have another way to access grocery stores.

Downtown Florence and the areas surrounding it are considered a food desert.

But one church in West Florence is trying to bridge the divide between lack of transportation and accessibility to the nearest grocery stores, a community shuttle.

“They approached me about the shuttle and to make sure that people will be able to have a ride to go to a reputable grocery store, that they will be able to get fresh produce, fresh meats and products,” said District One Councilwoman, Kaytrina Simmons.

This starts on January 1 and will run on the first and 15th of every month from 10 a.m. until noon.

Simmons said that leaders in the church came up with this solution months ago and now is the time to roll it out.

“We know that the need is there, but nothing will work if you don’t have the participates and we felt like the time is now and we put it out there and we’re getting the calls,” said Simmons.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.