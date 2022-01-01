FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch for North Alabama and Middle Tennessee through 7PM

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for parts of North Alabama until 7:00 PM CST.

Saturday, January 1st is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of severe weather and flash flooding. All forms of severe weather will be possible including strong tornadoes and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. Please have a weather plan in place for Saturday afternoon and evening. This will be another event that will have the greatest and most widespread impact after dark. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern which may lead to flash flooding.

As the cold front pushes east the severe weather threat will end for NE Alabama and winds will shift to the northwest. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and low 50s on Sunday with rain showers potentially mixing in with some winter precip. Light snow showers will be possible for Sunday late afternoon and evening. With the ground being so warm no accumulation or impacts are generally expected. There may be some very light snow accumulations in the higher elevations of NE Alabama and Middle Tennessee.

Isolated slick spots with black ice may be possible for Monday morning with a wind chill in the teens!

