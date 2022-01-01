Deals
First Alert Weather Day- Saturday Morning Forecast

Severe Outlook
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY:

For your Saturday morning hours… not much change in conditions is expected. A few light showers, winds picking up and a chance at a thunderstorm or two. The Tennessee Valley is under a Wind Advisory beginning at 9am this morning and extending through 9pm this evening. Temperatures are currently are warm and very muggy with the 60s and 70s.

Today, the weather gets a little dicey this afternoon with storm potential ramping up and winds becoming stronger. Expect heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for damage from both. We could also see the threat for tornadoes as we go throughout your afternoon and evening hours tonight. Highs will near 80.

Sunday brings rain and a quick drop in temperatures. Behind a front, temperatures fall to the 30s and even 20s overnight. At the moment, snow showers are looking possible overnight.

Monday starts the first workweek of the year… and on a nice note. Highs will be in the 40s with sunshine in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

