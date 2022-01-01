Car strikes utility pole causing power outage in part of DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities have closed Highway 11 in DeKalb County after a utility pole was struck Saturday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Highway 11 north of Valley Head. Power is currently out in the Sulphur Springs area.

State troopers with ALEA, Deputies with DCSO, and crews from Hammondville Fire and Sand Mountain Electric are on the scene. The highway will remain closed as repairs are being made. The person involved in the accident was transported by DeKalb Ambulance Services with minor injuries.

