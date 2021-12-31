Deals
State troopers, local law enforcement will have heavy presence on roads New Year’s Eve

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day, is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road all year.

State law enforcement officers here in Alabama want you to celebrate the New Year, but they don’t want you taking any chances in the process, and they will be out in full force on roadways throughout the state to make sure people are driving safely.

“Over my entire career I’ve seen many tragic things occur out on the roadways because of people that are intoxicated or people that are actually impaired,” Senior Trooper for Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin O’Neal said.

Drunk driving is an unfortunate reality that happens every day, According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one person dies in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes, but those odds skyrocket on New Year’s Eve.

“Don’t get yourself in that situation, that’s the main thing. Don’t cost yourself that money, don’t cost yourself your chance of getting out here and hurting or killing yourself or someone else,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal says if you do plan on going out and drinking New Year’s Eve, have a designated, sober driver, or plan to take a taxi or Uber home. The cost for that ride is a lot less than the cost if you get caught driving drunk.

“I’ve seen anywhere from a thousand to ten thousand dollars in fines on driving under the influence charges,” he said.

Huntsville Police will also have a big presence on city roadways Friday.

On top of driving sober, they want to remind you that firing guns in a celebratory way is illegal, as well as shooting off fireworks in the city.

