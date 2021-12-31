Residents respond to EF-1 tornado in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Matthew Wooten was at his grandparent’s house when the tornado touched down and ripped through their home.

“We heard the sirens and so we all went inside the bathroom in the basement, and we just witnessed it for a while. Then my mom heard shaking, and stuff and the whole house started shaking, and we were scared,” said Wooten.

Wooten’s grandparents shed was blown from the back of their house across the street into the BlueScope Parking lot.

The BlueScope building also received damage to the break room. Power lines and trees were blown down onto the road.

Anthony Stugis lives in the highpoint community not too far from Rainsville. He said he wasn’t able to get any notification on his weather radio but was able to turn his tv to WAFF 48 before he lost signal, which he said prompted him to shelter in his home.

“I go to my tv and turn on Channel 48 to watch Brad Travis because he will tell you everything. Where it’s at, what direction it’s going, and what time zone. So, I depend on WAFF,” said Stugis.

After surveying the damage, the National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was an EF-1. Which residents like Wooten said they are thankful for because things could have been a lot worst.

“It’s a little scary knowing what could have happened, but I’m just happy that no one was hurt,” said Wooten.

EMA and police officers said that crews and volunteers will continue to work to remove debris and encourage drivers to use caution while driving.

